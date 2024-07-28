Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Olympic coach has died on the first day of the Paris Olympic Games.

Lionel Fatu Elika died in the athletes’ Olympic Village on Friday (July 26), the day the Games began. He was 60 years old. The coach, who was working with Olympic boxer, heavyweight Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali, died hours before that evening's opening ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement yesterday (Saturday July 27) that Elika, of Samoa, died of natural causes and expressed “its condolences to the entire Samoan NOC, his family and friends," the Associated Press reported. "Elika passed away this morning, local Paris time, in the Games Village," the Samoa Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee said in a statement on Friday. They also confirmed that that officials met with Samoa's delegation of 24 athletes "to reassure them ahead of competitions over the next two weeks."

Following news of his death Ato, who is Samoa's lone 2024 Olympic boxer shared a tribute to his coach. "I first met coach Lionel when I was 15 trialling for Samoa's Youth team," the he wrote on Facebook the day after his death. "He was a kind and generous coach, not only with his time, material things, but also his knowledge." The 25-year-old continued: "You will be sorely missed coach, your dream was to attend an Olympics with me and dad, now you’ve left too early we haven’t had our first fight at the Olympics like we planned! Rest well old man, gonna miss you out there, you were the calm one and dad the storm of our corner."

Ato also shared a throwback photo of the two of them, and then posted his last picture of himself with Elika on his Instagram Stories. He shared it along with the caption: "No words can express how I feel but rest in love coach Lionel. Our last photo together before you passed yesterday Grand Master.”

The Australia-born boxer is competing in his second Olympic Games, after making his debut in 2021 at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He is scheduled to face off against Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete in a 92-kilogram preliminary competition later today (Sunday July 28).

Fans left comments of support and condolence on his post. One said: “Nice tribute champ. Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali Stay guided, stay focussed. . . Coach Lionel still in your corner, you are stronger than you know.”

A second said: “Deepest condolences Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali the passing of such a great man and coach!” A third wrote: “My heart hurts to hear the news, Sensei Lionel always brought his light hearted presence with his wisdom and jokes too. Thank you Sensei Lionel, I know you will be guiding Ato and us all to greater triumphs from above.”

The International Boxing Association also shared a tribute to Elika, who was the national boxing coach of Samoa and also known as Lionel Elika Fatupaito. They said: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024.