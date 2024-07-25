Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq has died at the age of 32, his owner JP McManus has announced.

Initially a smart Flat horse for John Gosden, the son of Sadler’s Wells went on to become one of the greatest and most popular National Hunt horses of the modern era after joining Aidan O’Brien.

In all Istabraq won 23 of his 29 races over obstacles, most famously becoming the fifth horse to win three Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival in 2000. He also won the 1997 Royal and Sunalliance Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham as well as four Irish Champion Hurdles, two Hatton’s Grace Hurdles and an Aintree Hurdle over the course of his glittering career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Istabraq’s racing days came to an end after being pulled up in his bid for a fourth Champion Hurdle success at Cheltenham in 2002 and he has since enjoyed a long and happy retirement at McManus’ Martinstown Stud in County Limerick, celebrating his 32nd birthday in May.

Racehorse owner JP McManus, his wife Noreen (right) and Irish Jockey Charlie Swan after winning the Champion Hurdle with Istabraq at the Cheltenham Festival, 17th March 1998. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Popperfoto via Getty Images) | Popperfoto via Getty Images

In a statement issued on Thursday, McManus said: “Sadly, Istabraq passed away at 1.15am this morning at the ripe old age of 32. He was a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment. Our thanks to Lara Hegarty, Johnny O’Brien and all the staff at Martinstown who took such fantastic care of him over many years.

“We are pleased that we gave him a good celebration for his most recent birthday in May. He leaves Noreen, myself and the family with wonderful memories.”

Charlie Swan was ever-present in the saddle aboard Istabraq during his jumping career and has fond memories of the hurdling great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a sad day, but I suppose he had a great innings; he was 32, and he was looked after like a king at Martinstown, as he deserved. I had some great days and I suppose winning the third Champion Hurdle is the one that sticks out. It hadn’t been done many times and that was a special day.