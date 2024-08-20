Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The actress, who played the role of Topanga Lawrence on the teen sitcom Boy Meets World, revealed the news on her Pod Meets World podcast.

The 43 year old said: “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.

'It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero.

"To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with microinvasion.”

Danielle went on to encourage her fans to get checked out too and also said: “The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment.

“They found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there.'”

Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel reveals breast cancer diagnosis at 43 | Getty Images

Danielle married her husband Jensen Karp in 2018 and the couple share two sons together, Adler Lawrence Karp and Keaton Joseph Karp. Danielle and Jensen met when they were both in school in 1995 and on the day he proposed to Danielle, Jensen wrote on his Instagram that “We got engaged today. I don't have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know."

According to the NHS, DCIS stands for Ductal Carcinoma In Situ and “is a disease where cancer cells are found in the milk ducts. ‘In situ’ means that the cancer cells have not spread from the milk ducts, and so DCIS is a non-invasive cancer. However, the cancer cells can change and start to spread.

“Many women with DCIS have no symptoms. Therefore, the number of women diagnosed with DCIS increased dramatically after the introduction of breast screening programmes. Today, 1 in 5 new diagnoses of breast cancer found through screening are DCIS.

“Most women diagnosed with DCIS are treated with surgery to the breast. Some women also receive radiotherapy or hormone treatment.”