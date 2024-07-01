Baroness Delyth Morgan is a pioneering voice in the battle against breast cancer. | Sub

This year marks sixteen years since my breast cancer diagnosis. As a writer and as someone going through the breast cancer journey, I have watched the changing landscape of research and the growing understanding of the best ways to support those for whom this disease has turned their worlds upside down.

Foremost in this work has been the charity, Breast Cancer Now led by the remarkable Baroness Delyth Morgan. Delyth’s first role in the breast cancer sector was as the first CEO of Breakthrough Breast Cancer, the charity founded by Bill Freedman, whose actress wife, Toby, had died from the disease. Delyth launched the Toby Robins’ Breast Cancer Research Centre in 1999 and its crucial medical research work continues, along with analysis of the 40-year Breast Cancer Now Generations Study, which will end in 2044.

After an invitation to join the House of Lords and a four-year Parliamentary tenure, Delyth re-joined the breast cancer sector as CEO of Breast Cancer Campaign. Her plan to merge both charities – Breast Cancer Campaign and Breakthrough Breast Cancer – to form Breast Cancer Now, was a ground-breaking success and then when she went on to merge Breast Cancer Now with Breast Cancer Care, she formed an outstanding coalition.

After thirty years in the sector, Delyth is stepping down – or, perhaps, stepping back is a better description. While Claire Rowney has taken over as CEO, Delyth will continue to champion the breast cancer message as she spends more time in the House of Lords. I wondered which particular campaigns will travel with her? She has chosen three.

Wear it Pink Day

To focus the minds of the new MPs and their colleagues in the House of Lords on the 55,000 women and 400 men who are diagnosed in the UK each year, Delyth will sponsor Breast Cancer Now’s popular ‘Wear it Pink’ Day on 25th October 25, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Screening

There is a worryingly low take-up for breast cancer screening, particularly for the first appointment. Although COVID played its part, the fall had already begun. The target for take-up is 80% but the figure is now below 70%. This varies with the regions but there needs to be a national push with much more promotion. If a woman attends her first screening, she is more likely to attend further ones. With the cut-off point at the age of 70, it is imperative that women know they can self-refer after that age. Catching the disease early goes a long way to helping the outcome.

Secondary breast cancer drug - Enhertu

Breast cancer comes in many types and sub-types, grades and stages. If the cancer returns it may have spread to other parts of the body and is termed secondary cancer. One particular type – HER2-low incurable secondary metastatic breast cancer – is a newly classified subgroup of breast cancer, previously considered HER2-negative and not eligible for HER2 post-chemotherapy targeted treatments. This understanding has now changed. Two bio-pharmaceutical companies - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo - have joined forces to produce a drug which has been shown to offer women, with this type of breast cancer, over six more months of life.

Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), is available to women in Scotland but the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence – which makes these decisions - rejected its use in England on the grounds of cost, having used the new ‘severity modifier’, introduced in 2022. Wales and Northern Ireland usually follow NICE’s guidelines.

Breast Cancer Now launched its largest ever Petition - #EnhertuEmergency Petition - calling on NICE, NHS England, Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca to urgently reach a solution. The petition has gained over 300,000 signatures and can be signed online here. Partial success has been achieved with NICE halting its final decision.

Reminiscing on past campaigns

After thirty years in the breast cancer sector, we reminisced about some of the fun and very successful campaigns she has headed. At Breakthrough Breast Cancer, there was ‘Kiss Goodbye to Breast Cancer’ in conjunction with Avon Cosmetics, when Avon produced a special lipstick - in six shades with names to capture the spirit of the crusade – and encouraged buyers to wear it while kissing the petition. This even inspired an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons stating that over 40,000 symbolic kisses had been collected.

Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has moved with Delyth through the various mergers and over 28 years has raised £89 million for research, support services, education and outreach projects. Coppafeel! – the charity dedicated to young people who develop breast cancer – is now a partner. One very important project was Tickled Pink’s contribution to the established of The Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank. Opened in 2012 to researchers worldwide, there are more than 129,000 samples from 10,000 patients available. Asda’s pink baked beans and pink Coke have been joined by breast cancer screening trucks in its car parks.

A big favourite is Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, which is the campaign begun in the USA by Ralph Lauren – in memory of his friend, Nina Hyde, the fashion editor of the Washington Post who died from the disease – and which now celebrates a 38-year collaboration with Delyth since her days at Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Best known for the Ralph Lauren T-shirt and a specially designed tie for royal patron - then as Prince of Wales and now as King - the Campaign, headed by many top models and high-street brands, has raised over £16 million.

The end of an era