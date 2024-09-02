Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first sparked romance rumours in November 2022.

The Hollywood couple made their red carpet debut at the film premiere for ‘Wolfs’ during the 81st Venice Film Festival. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon looked sensational as they walked the red carpet with Brad’s co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney.

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted for the first time on November 13 at a Bono concert in LA’s Orpheum Theatre. They had reportedly been dating for ‘several months’ as they enjoying spending time together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After meeting through a ‘mutual friend’, media outlets reported that the Hollywood star and the jewellery designer arrived at the concert together but ended up leaving separately. Here is everything you need to know about Brad’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Venice Film Festival: Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make red carpet debut | Getty

Who is Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon is an American fitness enthusiast, jewellery designer and sales manager who was born on 19 December 1992.

The now 30-year-old graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, while also holding a nutrition and health coach certificate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

According to her LinkedIn, De Ramon works for jewellery brand Anita Ko as head of wholesale. The LA-based brand works with celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ines can speak five languages, not only being proficient in speaking English but also French, German, Spanish and Italian.

Who was Ines de Ramon married to?

Ines de Ramon may be recognised by eagle-eyed fans as the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley.

Paul and Ines were seen together in June 2018 before making their relationship Instagram official the following month when the pair attended a wedding.

The stars celebrated their own wedding in February 2019, with Paul’s Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev confirming Paul and Ines’ nuptials on a podcast, and enjoyed ski holidays with Nina and her partner Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

Although the couple were married for three years, quietly separating at the start of 2022, they shared a rescue dog called Gregory.