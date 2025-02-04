Actor and comedian Brian Murphy has died aged 92.

Murphy was best known for his role in the 1970s British sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred.He passed away at his home in Kent on Sunday morning (2 February).

Murphy's friend and agent Thomas Bowington described him as a "joyful and profoundly good-hearted man". He also paid tribute to his "talent and humanity".

The late star was born on the Isle of Wight in 1932. Murphy worked closely with theatre director Joan Littlewood throughout his early career.

But he is best known for his role in Man About the House. The sitcom followed the trials and tribulations created by one man and two women flat-sharing in the 70s.

He then starred in the spin-off George and Mildred. Murphy played George Roper opposite Yootha Joyce as his wife.

More recently he featured in episodes of the BBC's Holby City, The Catherine Tate Show and ITV sitcom Benidorm. He is survived by his wife Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan and his two sons.

She said: "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate. Brian who I will love forever."