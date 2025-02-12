The news of British grime producer Terror Danjah’s death was shared by Robert Luis, the founder of his label Tru Thoughts.

Robert Luis took to Instagram and wrote: “Rest In Peace to Terror Danjah,

“It is very sad to hear the news of his passing. Everyone at Tru Thoughts sends condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and anyone affected by the news.

We worked with him to release his album ‘Invasion’ which explored a variety of instrumental styles within Grime.

“At the time of working with him he was also always vocal to us about the new generation of producers and MC’s coming through and was being very supportive of them in his studio and someone we definitely felt pushed the culture.

“He was a pioneering and influential producer helping lay the foundations and creativity within Grime with many releases, as well as pushing his own R&G genre with R&B singers over Grime productions.

“He has been and will remain an important part of music culture.”

Following his tribute, one fan wrote: “R.I.E.P to the G.O.A.T 💔,” whilst another said: “One of the true OGs.”

Terror Danjah, whose real name is Rodney Pryce, was born to Jamaican parents in East London. After starting out as a member of N.A.S.T.Y. Crew, he became known as a pioneering grime producer and worked with the likes of Kano, D Double E and Ghetts.

Fans have also taken to Terror Danjah’s Instagram page to pay tribute to him and one wrote: “So many MC's can pay homage to this Top Producer, how many shelled down his instrumentals 🔥🔥🔥🔥 R.I.P Terror Danjah 🙏🏽🕊️🙏🏽🕊️”

DJ Eastwood paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “Legend and inspirational are words that get thrown around way too much these days but those words don’t do this guy justice, on top of everything he was an amazing human, always the one to bring people together, I’m gutted I didn’t get to visit him in the last years of his life. RIP Terror Danjah.”