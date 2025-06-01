British Soap Awards 2025: The best photos of stars arriving on the red carpet - including Patsy Palmer and Anita Dobson
The ceremony, hosted at Hackney Empire in London by singer Jane McDonald, saw stars from the biggest soaps in the country go head to head for best scenes, performances and storylines.
The BBC show took home the highly anticipated award for best British soap, with the trophy presented by Only Fools and Horses actor Sir David Jason.
A plethora of stars took to the red carpet as the evening began - here are some of the best photographs from the night.
