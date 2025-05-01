Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A departing Coronation Street star has confirmed that they will be joining another soap after they leave the show.

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley on the ITV soap, revealed her new career plans during a sit-down interview on This Morning on Wednesday, April 30. The soap star has revealed that she will be joining the cast of BBC Radio 4 radio soap opera The Archers when she departs Coronation Street.

Charlotte said: "I am joining The Archers, it's really fun! I start very soon. I can't say much about it but the character will ruffle some feathers, that's what I can say!"

It was confirmed in January that Charlotte’s character Daisy would be leaving the show after almost five years on the Weatherfield cobbles. The actress said that it was “bittersweet” that fan-favourite character was leaving but revealed that the door would be left open for her return.

Charlotte told This Morning hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley: "I think it’s very bittersweet for Daisy to be leaving. Weatherfield has been her home for a while now and, early on, was giving her all the things she wanted – family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself – but it’s also been the source of so much trauma for her.”

She added: "As for me, I’m feeling really grateful for my years on the show and the people I’ve gotten to work with. Producer Kate has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out into the audition circuit and very generous with Daisy’s exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice.

Charlotte Jordan, who plays Daisy Midgeley on Coronation Street, is set to leave the ITV soap. | Getty Images

"Coronation Street is a very special building, and I have loved it. And it’s just goodbye for now, not goodbye forever."

Daisy’s final scenes on Coronation Street are set to air on Friday, May 2. Joking about when she told bosses that she had made the decision to go, Charlotte said: "They've been really good to me. When I said, 'I think it's time for me to go,' I was fully prepared for them to run me over...

“It would be fair enough. But I'm very, very grateful they've left the door open and have said if I'd like to come back, I can, which is very sweet."

Charlotte is just one of dozens of actors leaving the ITV soap in recent months. Following the departure of long-running character Gail Platt during the 2024 Christmas Day episode, characters such as Craig Tinker, Debbie Webster, Julie Carp and Eileen Grimshaw were all confirmed to be leaving the show in an apparent mass exodus.

Some exit storylines, including Debbie’s dementia battle and Julie’s terminal cancer diagnosis, have prompted anger from viewers. One fan took to social media to say: “To have Julie Carp return, and for this to be the story - after the outpouring of disappointment and frustration over Debbie’s exit. It’s completely baffling.”