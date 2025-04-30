Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the soap’s beloved characters in scenes set to air next week.

Julie Carp, played by Katy Cavanagh, will depart the famous cobbles for the final time in a heart-breaking storyline set to air on ITV next week. The character will pass away after living with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Cavanagh returned to Corrie in February after a decade-long hiatus, revealing to her onscreen family, which includes half-sister Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and nephew Todd Grimshaw (Bruno Langley), that she was living with terminal Sarcoma. The actress was revealed to be a part of Sue Cleaver’s departing storyline after it was announced that the star would be leaving the show after 25 years on air.

In scenes due to air next week, Julie and Eileen are set to spend a day together before Julie’s sad passing. Julie will also leave a video recording for her half-sister urging her to break up with boyfriend George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) - but as George find the message before Eileen, will her sister ever receive her sister’s advice?

Cavanagh last appeared in the soap in 2015 before her return to Weatherfield earlier this year. Viewers were hoping that the fan-favourite character would be sticking around, but after news broke that the star would be involved in a terminal cancer storyline, some fans vented their frustration on social media.

One fan said: “Bringing back Julie just too [sic] kill her off. Unbelievable.” Another added: “So ironic that Julie Carp is the light hearted breath of fresh air that #Corrie needs right now…and they’ve only brought her back to kill her off. We need more scenes of her and Eileen being daft together!”

It comes as Coronation Street fans voiced their heartbreak over another current storyline, which has seen Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) diagnosed with dementia and will see her leave the soap. One viewer said of the recent storyline developments: “To have Julie Carp return, and for this to be the story - after the outpouring of disappointment and frustration over Debbie’s exit. It’s completely baffling,” while another added: “I hate how #Corrie are killing off their 2 most ICONIC characters. Justice for Debbie & Julie.”

Alongside Debbie and Julie’s departure, Eileen will also wave goodbye to the Corrie cobbles in scenes set to air in the coming weeks. Actress Sue Cleaver previously paid tribute to her time on the soap, saying: “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly.”