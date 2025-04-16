Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson has revealed that she has given birth to her first child.

The actress, who appeared in more than 200 episodes of the ITV soap as Sian Powers, took to social media to reveal that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl last week. Sacha shared a cute snap of the infant, revealing that the baby girl has been named Sadie.

In the caption of the post, Sacha, 33, wrote: “One whole week of Sadie”. Her former Corrie colleagues sent their congratulations to the new mum. Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally in the soap, said: “Oooooh wow congratulations. How wonderful. She’s so beautiful.”

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt and just recently welcomed her second child, added: “Gorgeous. Hope you’re all ok.” The soap’s official account also shared their congratulations with Sacha in her comments.

Sacha’s first child was welcomed after health issues for the actress. She revealed her endometriosis diagnosis in 2018 having undergone surgery to remove cysts from her ovaries the previous year.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly at the time, Sacha, who appeared in Corrie from 2009 until 2011, revealed that the condition had left her in excruciating pain. She said: “I started doing burpees, which is the most horrendous movement ever, and I was on the third one and I just dropped to the floor. I've never had that in my life so I didn't know what was happening.

“I immediately started pumping with sweat and I was boiling. I just remember army crawling from one side of the hotel room to where the bathroom was because it was tiled floor and I knew it would be cool. The pain was so bad I couldn't even keep still so I crawled onto the bed.”

Is Sacha Parkinson married?

Sacha revealed via social media in 2023 that she and partner John had become engaged. She revealed the news with a picture of the couple during a beautiful sunset, with the actress showing the huge engagement diamond on her ring finger.

The couple don’t appear to have tied the knot yet, but are believed to still be together.