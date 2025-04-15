Fans left heartbroken as Harold Bishop leaves Neighbours - as actor Ian Bishop shares health update
The likes of Roy Cropper in Coronation Street and Sam Dingle in Emmerdale are the most popular characters on their respective shows - but one soap character shines above all.
For fans of Australian soap Neighbours, the show is synonymous with the character of Harold Bishop. A friendly giant who wears his heart on his sleeve, Harold and actor Ian Smith are adored by fans.
But as Smith’s health deteriorates, he has made the choice to step away from the programme. Last night (April 14) his final scene was aired as Bishop said a fond farewell to Erinsborough.
The episode left fans utterly devastated, with plenty reaching for a box of tissues. Posting on X, the Metro’s deputy soaps editor Stephen Patterson said: “An absolutely beautiful farewell for the legendary Harold Bishop. Having him back in a regular capacity this past year was such an unexpected treat and Ian Smith is as brilliant as ever.
“End of an era but what a legacy.”
Also posting on X, @yasmin_ali10 said: “Certainly had tears just now, sad. Wish we could have the final goodbye from dear Harold. Beautiful scenes today with few friends on Ramsay Street, the book will always be special. Loved the flashbacks, took me back to being 12 again.
“Thank you lan, what a real legend.”
Meanwhile, @WelshNeighbours simply said: “Don’t mind me, I’m just bawling my eyes out here.”
In 2024, Smith was diagnosed with a rare terminal lung cancer, and began treatment immediately. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the 86-year-old shared an update on his condition.
He said: “I’m going to die soon, but I seem to be defying the odds, which is good - I’m not unhappy about that at all. I have got this very rare cancer. On December 13 I got this good news and I just had to say thank you for a second chance.
“I had to say to myself, ‘what are you going to do with it,’ but I’m still not sure I’ve worked out the answer to that.”
Bishop had initially been given until March 2025 to live, but following immunotherapy treatment his cancer is no longer showing up on scans.
