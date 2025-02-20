Legendary soap actor Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in beloved Australian soap Neighbours, has revealed how long he has to live following his cancer diagnosis.

The 86-year-old actor announced in December that he’d been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and would step down from his role in Neighbours as a result.

Speaking to Ten news, he said: “I found out a few months back that I have cancer. That I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to . . . they expect me to die.” The star has pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare form of the disease.

The soap stalwart was initially told by doctors he would die by March this year, but he’s now been given an update and has been told he will live to see Christmas 2026.

“They can't say the cancer has gone. In fact, they mustn't, because it has come back in other people and they have died of it,' he told The Guardian. ”But honestly, if they told me it had come back now, I would be ready this time.'

The star went on to say “dying changes how you live”, saying he believes his diagnosis has helped him be a “more forgiving, more understanding” person. “It is a pity that I couldn't have come to all these realisations [before] I was sick. I could have done somebody some good in the world”, he said.

Last month, Smith told TV Week his cancerous tumour had been shrinking after three rounds of palliative treatment, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy. “I did a PET scan and the words, I believe, were ‘significant metabolic change, significant shrinkage of tumour',” he said at the time.

“I've gone from a threat of dying this coming March to maybe a few more months . . . and now, God, who knows? It's not a cure and it won't be a cure, but I certainly have got a year, maybe two. That's amazing. It really is.”

Smith arrived in Ramsay Street in January 1987 as an old flame of Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston). Harold went missing in 1991 when Ian left the soap. The character returned in 1996 after Harold was found alive but suffered amnesia.

The actor left the soap again in 2009 and made several guest appearances over the years. He announced he was making a permanent comeback to the soap in May 2023. Smith will continue to appear on screen until April 2026.

At the time of Smith’s diagnosis, Network 10 said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Ian Smith's cancer diagnosis.A cherished member of the Neighbours family, Ian has been the heart and soul of the show since he first arrived on Ramsay Street in 1987.

“Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades. Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time.”