Sitcom star, Dave Coulier has had some "really tough days" as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian and sitcom legend Dave Coulier is "doing okay" and tries to dance his negativity away as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer, a former co-star said. Coulier, 65, revealed in November that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has been having chemotherapy.

Now, his former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure has shared an update, telling People: “I talk to Dave a lot, and he's still on his journey and doing okay. So we'll see here in the next couple of months as his chemo rounds end how he's feeling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coulier became a household name after portraying Joey Gladstone on the hit ABC sitcom Full House, while he also voiced Peter Venkman on The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, as well as Animal and Bunsen on Muppet Babies.

Comedian Dave Coulier has had some "really tough days" since his cancer diagnosis | Getty Images

But his wife Melissa Bring admitted he has had some "really tough days" since his diagnosis, telling Detroit's WXYZ: "He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult."

However, despite his health battle, he remains “positive”, and the couple have a sweet way they keep their spirits up, she said. "He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it,” she added. “Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

Previous illness in his family has provided inspiration for the star, she said, including seeing his late mother and other relatives battle the deadly disease. “He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life powering through it, and he just wants to honour them.”

Speaking on his Full House Rewind podcast recently, Coulier said: “People who are watching the show or listening to the show, who have been here before, you know that it’s a roller coaster, because the side effects have side effects — and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that.

"So it’s this constant cocktail where your body is in fight or flight mode and you’re just trying to adjust to, ‘Okay, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail?’ It’s a little bit of an internal battle."