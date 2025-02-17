Netflix actor and 'amazing person' Biff Wiff dies after 'extended battle with cancer'

An actor best known for appearing in a popular Netflix comedy series has died following an “extended battle with cancer”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biff Wiff, a character actor best known for his multiple guest turns on the Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave, has died following an extended battle with cancer.

The star’s management firm Entertainment Lab confirmed the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (February 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside a photo of the late actor, the firm issued the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor, Biff Wiff. Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family & loved ones at this time.”

“I Think You Should Leave” creator and star Tim Robinson reshared the post to his Instagram Stories. He also shared a clip from a fan-favourite “ITYSL” sketch in which he starred with Wiff called “Shirt Brothers.”

Wiff, who had a career which spanned decades, was best known to fans for playing multiple roles in Robinson’s “I Think You Should Leave.” In addition to his television work, Wiff had a supporting role in 2023 best picture winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” He also appeared in “Desperate Housewives,” “Silicon Valley,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Brooklyn 99”.

Actor Biff Wiff has died of cancer. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Many fans have left tributes on the post. “Love Biff. He brought us so many smiles & laughs!”, one person said. A second person said: “RIP to a hilarious actor who has brought me immense joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third fan wrote: “Biff Wiff was awesome, Shirt Brothers has gotta be top 5 I Think You Should Leave sketches and his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once was great. Seemed like a super fun guy, RIP.”

Biff was not the actor’s real name, but he never revealed his birth name. In a previous interview, he said: “"I'll never tell you what my real name is, but it's not Biff Wiff. Everybody calls me Biff except my mum, my doctors, and the police.”

The late star had 11,000 followers on Instagram. In his bio he wrote: “I've been an actor for a 1000 years. Biff Wiff, bothered and bewildered am I.”. His career actually began in the 1960s, and he was diagnosed with cancer in late 2023.

A GoFundMe page was set up in 2024 to raise money to help him with his cancer treatment. More than $127,000 (around £100,000) had been raised for him, with the latest donations coming in just a month ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biff’s last Instagram post came on February 8, just under a week before his death, when he posted a clip from a film he had starred in called Hot Cheetos for Layla. He wrote in the caption: “I'm still on my trip down memory lane. Life has been good to me.”