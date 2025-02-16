Bernadette Hunt - AKA Falcon from the original 90s series Gladiators - left her family a staggering will following her death aged 59.

The TV star and ex-bodybuilding champion died in March 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Probate documents seen by The Sun revealed that almost £300,000 was left to Hunt’s family after debts and costs were removed from her £400,000 estate.

Her estate, including the £293,000 sum and her possessions, was split between son Adam and daughter Angel. Hunt’s will also stated that she requested to be cremated at a private family service.

Bernadette Hunt appeared as Falcon in the 90s series Gladiators | ITV

Her death was confirmed in March 2023, with her brother-in-law Rick Jango saying in a post: "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister Bernadette Hunt. Most people will remember her as Falcon From the hit TV Show Gladiators. I had the privilege to be in her company a few times & I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known as the nicest ‘Gladiator’, always stopping to speak & sign autographs for anyone. She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost the fight R.I.P. Bernie.”

As Falcon, Hunt become a key part of the iconic 90s series, joining Gladiators in 1993. When the show was rebooted by Sky in 2008, Hunt declined the invite to return to the screen and instead opting to keep a low profile. She continued to work with charities such as Children with Leukemia and Help The Aged.