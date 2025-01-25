When will Gladiators air tonight as competition series returns to BBC One with second season - how to watch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following its major revival last year, the show has returned for its second season, with new episodes airing weekly on BBC One.
The latest season kicked off after the success of a festive special over Christmas, and fans were introduced to two new Gladiators last week, expanding the roster of powerful competitors. The new series is scheduled to air every Saturday evening for the next 11 weeks, starting at 5.50pm and running until 6.50pm. Each episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who miss the live broadcast.
The BBC’s revival marks the third iteration of Gladiators. The original series, which aired on ITV during the 1990s, became a cultural phenomenon. A subsequent revival in the 2000s aired on Sky One but only lasted two seasons.
Now under the BBC banner, Gladiators is aiming to recapture its glory, with 11 episodes taking viewers through the intense heats and culminating in a grand final later in 2025.
In addition to the main series, a spin-off show aimed at younger viewers, titled Gladiators: Epic Pranks, will premiere on CBBC later this year. The lighthearted show will offer a fresh perspective on the Gladiators universe, tailored to a family-friendly audience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.