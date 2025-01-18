Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gladiators is back on screens this weekend, with the fearsome warriors ready once again to take on a new set of challengers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit 90s competition show was revived by the BBC in 2024 to huge success, raking in millions of viewers. One of the standout Gladiators on the show was Legend, whose cocky-but hilarious one liners left viewers in stitches in the first series.

Legend, whose real name is Matt Morsia, returns alongside the rest of his Gladiators colleagues on Saturday night (January 18) as a new series of the toughest challenge on TV begins. But how much is the star worth and how did he build his fitness empire? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Morsia, AKA Legend, has become a star after joining BBC's Gladiators revival series. | BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

How much is Legend from Gladiators worth?

According to reports from The Mirror, Morsia is worth a cool £1.4 million thanks to his fitness brand ‘Morsia’. The newspaper reported that the fitness YouTuber and former triple jump champion was even able to pay himself a more-than-comfortable wage of £410,000 over two years.

How did Legend make his money?

Morsia launched his self-titled fitness brand in 2019. The 38-year-old has since launched a fitness training app, a weightlifting kit and a range of energy drinks under the Morsia brand.

He also boasts impressive social credentials adding to his earnings, with over one million followers on Instagram and 2.5m subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘MattDoesFitness’. On the YouTube channel, he shared fitness tips as well as updates about his life and family.

Is Legend from Gladiators married?

Morsia is married to wife Sarah, with whom he shares two sons - Luca and Mauro. The family live in Hythe, Kent.

Gladiators series two returns to screens at 5.50pm on Saturday, January 18. Episodes will air weekly