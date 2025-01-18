Gladiators: How much is Legend worth? Matt Morsia's impressive earnings from fitness empire
The hit 90s competition show was revived by the BBC in 2024 to huge success, raking in millions of viewers. One of the standout Gladiators on the show was Legend, whose cocky-but hilarious one liners left viewers in stitches in the first series.
Legend, whose real name is Matt Morsia, returns alongside the rest of his Gladiators colleagues on Saturday night (January 18) as a new series of the toughest challenge on TV begins. But how much is the star worth and how did he build his fitness empire? Here’s everything you need to know.
How much is Legend from Gladiators worth?
According to reports from The Mirror, Morsia is worth a cool £1.4 million thanks to his fitness brand ‘Morsia’. The newspaper reported that the fitness YouTuber and former triple jump champion was even able to pay himself a more-than-comfortable wage of £410,000 over two years.
How did Legend make his money?
Morsia launched his self-titled fitness brand in 2019. The 38-year-old has since launched a fitness training app, a weightlifting kit and a range of energy drinks under the Morsia brand.
He also boasts impressive social credentials adding to his earnings, with over one million followers on Instagram and 2.5m subscribers on his YouTube channel ‘MattDoesFitness’. On the YouTube channel, he shared fitness tips as well as updates about his life and family.
Is Legend from Gladiators married?
Morsia is married to wife Sarah, with whom he shares two sons - Luca and Mauro. The family live in Hythe, Kent.
Gladiators series two returns to screens at 5.50pm on Saturday, January 18. Episodes will air weekly
