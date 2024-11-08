ITV has reportedly axed one its Saturday primetime shows after it was trounced in the ratings by the BBC.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninja Warrior UK will not return to screens, according to reports. The challenge show, which saw members of the public take on physical challenges in the bid of finding the ultimate champion, launched in 2015 and became a staple of ITV’s Saturday night line-up with many fans comparing the show to the iconic 90s series Gladiators.

The show, presented by Ben Sheppard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara, has now reportedly hit a speed bump, after the BBC revived the beloved Gladiators brand. Gladiators returned to screens earlier this year to huge success, becoming the BBC’s most successful family entertainment launch for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV

A source told The Sun: A source said: “For years Ninja Warrior was one of ITV’s biggest shows and scooped up all those families who missed Gladiators. Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes, and Kammy made the series a big success.

“But when the BBC revived Gladiators last year, it sounded the death knell for ITV’s ninjas. It was an absolute ratings champion, pulling in over six million viewers versus 1.6 million for Ninja Warrior’s last series in 2022. A decision was therefore taken to rest Ninja Warrior for good.”

Gladiators successful return has seen the show greenlit for a second series set to air in early 2025, as well as a celebrity special.