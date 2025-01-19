Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gladiators Apollo star was targeted by a female stalker during filming, at his flat and during a meet-and-greet with fans.

The star, real name Alex Gray, 33, was harassed on set and at his Sheffield digs. A source said: “Alex was left very worried.”

Alex told The Sun on Sunday yesterday: “There was an incident. That’s as much as I can say, until something comes of it and there’s action taken. Maybe there might not be. I’m still waiting to hear. The police are doing their thing.”

A source confirmed: “The police are investigating. No one has been arrested at this stage. On one occasion a woman was particularly threatening and it was strongly felt the matter needed reporting to the police. Alex was left very worried.

“It was decided the police should be informed as it felt like a serious case of stalking.” Alex, a former England U20s rugby union player and NFL American footballer, filmed the second series of Gladiators last summer.

It was understood the BBC and production company Hungry Bear Media arranged for extra “support and protection” around the Utilita Arena in Sheffield and outside a rented apartment block in the city where stars stayed during filming.

Alex, who is 6ft 3ins, recently revealed he had got used to fans mobbing him in the street since he was announced as a Gladiator. He said: “It is what it is, it comes with the show.

“Obviously it’s all a bit new for me - I’ve been in some sort of spotlight before with the international rugby and the NFL — but that was minimal compared to what Gladiators brings. It’s a little strange, a little intense sometimes. I can’t share what kind of messages I get, and I’m not saying I’m the heart-throb of the show — but I am the heart-throb of the show. My DMs have never been so full.”