Brooks Young has died in a car crash aged 42, it has been reported.

The musician passed away on Friday morning in Alton, New Hampshire after a car accident on Route 11. The well-known musician has worked with big names such as B.B. King, REO Speedwagon and Bryan Adams.

According to reports, the father-of-three was killed in the crash on Friday morning. Speaking to WMUR, The Brooks Young Band member Jeffery Leroy said: “I’ts shocking. I think a lot of us are just trying to wrap our heads around this news.”

He added: “He has absolutely achieved his dreams, at the same time he was never somebody to settle. He was always growing, always aspiring to become a better performer and musician. I just wish we could have had him longer to see what he was going to do next.”

New Hampshire Governer Chris Sununu also paid tribute to the guitarist, saying: “Brooks Young was the type of guy who brought a smile to all who knew him...his light will shine on through his music.”

