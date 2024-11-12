National approval for an effective anti-smoking drug will be announced today by the NHS chief executive.

Welcome news is to be announced today in a speech at the NHS Providers annual conference this afternoon by the NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard.

She will explain that: “Varenicline, a simple daily pill, could be a game-changer for people who want to quit smoking and is another vital step in shifting our NHS further towards prevention.”

As a consequence, if you are trying to quit smoking or nicotine vapes, from today you can now ask your doctor for varenicline. This drug has been approved as safe by the Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA). Varenicline is currently made by pharmaceutical firm Teva UK for the NHS. It was previous introduced under the brand name Chantix but had to be withdrawn because of impurities in its production, a difficulty which has now been overcome.

It works by targeting nicotine receptors in the brain. This means it binds to the same receptors as nicotine, but instead of fully stimulating them like nicotine does, it only partially activates them. This results in a reduced level of cravings and withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, irritability and sleeping problems associated with quitting smoking.

Varenicline also reduces the pleasurable effects of smoking, making it less rewarding and reinforcing the process of quitting, keeping people addicted to cigarettes or nicotine-containing vapes.

Studies have shown varenicline can be more effective than nicotine-replacement gum or patches which don’t actually reduce the nicotine addiction Patients usually take a 12-week course alongside other smoking cessation measures.

Helping more people to quit would save thousands of people from countless debilitating illnesses, premature ageing and reducing their lifespan by at least ten years. Even light smoking still carries significant health risks. Quitting cigarettes completely remains the number-one modifiable lifestyle habit which has biggest impact on reducing preventable disease and death in the western world. Pretty much every human disease is made worse by smoking but the most well-known links include:

Cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Respiratory issues such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, cervix, kidney and pancreas.

Infertility, pregnancy and menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes

Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression

Blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism

Memory loss, dementia and Parkinson’s Disease

Osteoporosis, arthritis

Despite the cost of the pill the National Institute for Clinical Excellence estimates it would save millions for the NHS, which currently spends around £2.5bn on treating health issues caused by smoking.

Around one in eight adults in the UK smoke (around 6 million people), and there were more than 400,000 hospital admissions in England attributed to smoking in 2022-23. Around one in six (16%) of all hospital admissions for respiratory diseases in 2022-23 were estimated to be related to smoking, while it also caused eight per cent of all admissions for cancers and seven per cent of admissions for cardiovascular diseases.

Other tips to help you quit include:

Set a quit date: Choose a date to quit smoking and mark it on your calendar. This will give you a goal to work towards.

Identify triggers: Pay attention to situations, feelings, or activities that trigger your urge to smoke. Once you identify them, develop strategies to avoid or cope with these triggers.

Remind yourself of the benefits of quitting both for your own health and the financial benefits of your family

Seek support: Let your friends, family, and co-workers know that you’re trying to quit smoking. Their support and encouragement can make a big difference. You can also join a support group or seek counselling to help you quit. Support organisations include Ash, Quit and The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Preparing healthy snacks such as carrot sticks, nuts, or sugar-free gum helps control hunger without adding too many calories.

Practise mindfulness, deep breathing exercises, and maintaining good sleep habits can also help reduce stress and keep cravings in check.

Find alternative physical activities: Replace smoking with healthier activities, such as exercising, going for a walk, practicing deep breathing exercises, or chewing sugar-free gum.

Regular exercise, like walking or light strength training, not only burns calories but also releases endorphins, improving mood and reducing the urge to smoke.”

Stay positive: Quitting smoking is challenging, and setbacks may occur. If you slip up, don’t get discouraged. Instead, learn from the experience and recommit to your quit plan.

Remember, quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health. It’s never too late to quit, and every cigarette you don’t smoke is a step towards a healthier, smoke-free life.