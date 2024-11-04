A 37-year-old chef died of lung cancer despite being a non-smoker, after his early symptoms were dismissed as stress.

Father-of-four Liam Handley died in 2021 and his father, Gordon Handley believes that Liam’s non-smoking status contributed to delays in his diagnosis.

Liam, from Glossop, first sought medical help after experiencing chest pain and anxiety but was told by his GP that the pain was likely due to stress. Over the next nine months, his symptoms worsened, but lung cancer was never considered until it was too late.

Mr Handley said: “We can only think that the label of a non-smoker worked against Liam. The fact that he didn’t smoke clouded the doctor’s view, so lung cancer was never considered."

Eventually, Liam’s family arranged a private CT scan and appointment, which revealed stage four lung cancer that had spread to his spine, liver, and lymph nodes. Though he initially responded well to treatment, the cancer returned, and Liam died in October 2021, leaving behind four children.

Father-of-four Liam Handley died in 2021 of lung cancer despite being a non-smoker. | Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation

Mr Handley added: “Now we’re left with so many questions, and his children will grow up without their dad.”

Liam’s experience highlights a warning from the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, which cautions against focusing too heavily on smoking status in lung cancer diagnosis.

The foundation’s Chief Executive, Paula Chadwick, said: “The sooner lung cancer is caught, the more treatment options – including curative treatment – a person has. When we hear a story like Liam’s, where there were clearly missed opportunities to diagnose earlier, it’s vital we understand what went wrong.”

The charity’s Let Go Of The Labels campaign calls for an end to labels like "smoker" and "non-smoker" in diagnosing lung cancer, urging medical professionals to consider all symptoms seriously. "Labels like ‘smoker’ and ‘never smoker’ can distort what’s really going on and stop people getting diagnosed earlier," Chadwick added.

Mr Handley said: "We feel guilty ourselves for not thinking outside the box, but you go to your doctors, you go to your hospital, you're guided by them, that if nothing else, you've got to go with your gut instincts."

The foundation estimates there are about 48,500 people diagnosed with lung cancer every year in the UK, with about a third of cases unrelated to smoking.