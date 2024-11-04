Big Brother star Francesca De André revealed what happened to her on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian reality TV personality Francesca De André, known for her appearance on Italy’s Big Brother (Grande Fratello), was recently hospitalised after accidentally ingesting detergent, mistaking it for yogurt.

"At home, happy and you mistake the glass of detergent left there by mistake for yogurt,” De Andre wrote in an English-translated Oct. 31 Instagram post. In the same post she described how the mishap led to intense gastrointestinal and respiratory distress as she ran to the hospital “screaming from the pain of internal corrosion”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warned others to keep household chemicals out of reach, noting that the incident could have caused severe damage to her liver, stomach, and respiratory tract.

Despite the scare, De André is on the road to recovery and has used her platform to encourage others to exercise caution with household chemicals, particularly in homes with children or pets.

After facing backlash and misinformation on her original post, Francesca De André deleted it and replaced it with a new message. She clarified that the detergent incident was an accident that could happen to anyone. De André ended her message with a pointed sign-off, saying: ‘So next time, instead of writing, you put your hands in, I won’t tell you where! 💋👋’.

The accident adds to a series of health and personal struggles for De André, 34, who is the granddaughter of famous Italian singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André. In September 2023, she underwent surgery after doctors discovered cancerous masses during a routine ultrasound. The procedure was significant, leaving her unable to conceive naturally as doctors had to remove her reproductive organs. De André opened up about the emotional toll this took on her, expressing the difficulty of processing such a loss at a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside her health struggles, De André has been involved in a high-profile legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Giorgio Tambellini. In April 2024, Tambellini was sentenced to over three years in prison following charges of abuse and aggravated assault. The abuse reportedly culminated in a severe attack in which she sustained cranial trauma.

During her time on Grande Fratello in 2019, De André faced scrutiny over her personal life, which often spilled into the public eye. Her relationship with Tambellini was marked by intense drama, even drawing intervention from the show’s host. Despite a temporary reconciliation their relationship ultimately ended in violence.

De André’s recent social media posts highlight her efforts to reclaim control over her life, using her story to caution followers about the importance of safety around household products. She expressed gratitude for surviving another setback, hoping her experience might help others avoid similar dangers.