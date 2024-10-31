McFly star Harry Judd’s son Lockie, 3, rushed to hospital as wife Izzy gives urgent warning to parents, zzy Judd, Harry Judd and family visit LaplandUK at Whitmoor Forest on December 20, 2023 in Ascot, England | Getty Images

McFly star Harry Judd’s wife Izzy revealed that their family have endured a ‘traumatic few days’ after an accident at home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McFly star Harry Judd’s author wife Izzy took to Instagram to reveal what had happened and to give a warning to parents after an accident at home that involved the couple’s three year old son, Lockie. Sharing a black and white photograph of herself holding hands with Lockie, Izzy wrote: “It’s been a traumatic few days… the reason I’m sharing this is because i don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important 🙏

“So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away 💔

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly star Harry Judd’s son Lockie, 3, rushed to hospital as wife Izzy gives urgent warning to parents, zzy Judd, Harry Judd and family visit LaplandUK at Whitmoor Forest on December 20, 2023 in Ascot, England | Getty Images

“We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were 8 and they needed to be 7. It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the ph down. We couldn’t be more grateful to the @nhsengland A&E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me.

“As you can imagine it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid 😢 We are now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals, we are in the best hands though and I’m so grateful to the specialists. Little Lockie is such a determined and brave little boy.”

Izzy Judd ended her Instagram post with a warning to other parents and wrote: “So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach- this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kinds of awful accidents too.”

Following her Instagram post, Izzy Judd has been inundated with messages of support. Georgia Jones, the wife of McFly’s Danny Jones wrote: “Sending massive amounts of love. Here if you need us ❤️” whilst McFly’s Tom Fletcher’s sister Carrie Hope Fletcher wrote: “Sending so much love to you all! ❤”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) gives parents the following advice on their website.

Closely supervise children in and around the home

Keep household chemicals out of sight and reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard. Remember this also applies to the garage and shed

Always store household cleaning chemicals in their original containers

Replace lids and put all products away immediately after use

Dispose of unwanted household cleaning products safely

Store household cleaning products in a different place from food and medicine

Use household cleaning products according to label directions

Mixing household products can cause dangerous gases to form