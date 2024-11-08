An egg a day keeps Alzheimer's away - new study reports

It's official, there is now truth in the popular association between "Egg Heads" and intelligence - at least the habit of eating eggs rather than any physical similarity.

A new study published in The Journal of Nutrition has found that elderly people who regularly eat eggs remain more mentally alert for longer and have a lower risk of developing memory loss and cognitive dysfunction caused by Alzheimer's dementia.

These findings are important as any lifestyle or dietary habit which could reduce the rocketing increasing burden of this disease will help the wellbeing of millions. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around 50 million people worldwide have dementia and there are 10 million new cases each year. The National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) estimate that by 2040 the number people living with dementia in the UK will rise to almost 1.6 million.

There are several different causes of dementia including vascular disease linked to smoking, high blood pressure and cholesterol. Brain cell damage from repeated head trauma such as in boxers, rugby and even football players. Other causes of brain damage include heavy metal poisoning as well as heavy alcohol intake.

The most common cause of dementia, Alzheimer’s, is caused by an accumulation of abnormal proteins in the brain called amyloid, particularly around the hippocampus, a part of your brain involved in memory and learning. Although there are some rare infective causes via Prion proteins the formation of amyloid plaques are linked with excess chronic inflammation in the body.

Excess chronic inflammation in the brain is the response to an ageing, ailing immune system, accelerated by poor gut health, vitamin D deficiency, and a diet high in sugar and meat, chronic lack of sleep and low in phytochemicals (the natural chemicals which give plants their colour, smell and taste).

This new study, involving older North Americans, without dementia at trial entry, from the Rush Memory and Aging Project, reported that regular consumption of eggs was associated with a 47% reduction in risk of developing Alzheimer's dementia. The study included over a thousand men and women with an average age of 81 years, observed for about seven years. During this time 280 participants (27%) were diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia.

Researchers concluded that dietary choline was the main driver of the relationship between eggs and lower risk of Alzheimer's dementia. One large egg contains 150 milligrams of choline, providing 25% of the recommended daily value. Dr Taylor Wallace, the principal investigator said: "Eggs are one of the few commonly consumed foods that are naturally rich in choline, a nutrient that we are researching to further understand its role in supporting both cognitive development in infants and young children and maintenance during the aging process."

This study adds to the growing body of evidence that dietary choices can have a significant impact on reducing the risk of Alzheimer's dementia and supporting lifelong cognitive health. More information about the health benefits of eggs can be found on IncredibleEgg.org. In addition to eggs the following other modifiable factors have also been shown to reduce dementia risk:

Exercise 3 hours a week

Eat plenty of colourful phytochemical rich plants

Reduce intake of process sugar

Avoid vitamin D deficiency

Keep your weight down

Avoid mineral deficiencies

Ensure an adequate intake of iodine

Quit smoking

Try to achieve a regular sleep pattern

Reduced processed meat intake

Ensure adequate intake of omega fats

Moderate your alcohol intake

Control your or treat raised cholesterol

This study builds on previous research, which found even limited egg consumption (approximately one egg per week) was linked to a slower rate of memory decline compared to those who did not consume eggs. This is the first time a research study suggests an association between consuming eggs and Alzheimer's dementia risk has been identified and highlights the potential of simple dietary interventions in supporting normal brain health.

