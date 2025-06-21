BTS member Suga took to Weverse this week to mark his official discharge from military service and to apologise to fans for his past mistakes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a heartfelt post the K-pop idol wrote: “Hello everyone, it’s been a while. This is Suga. It’s been two years. …Today, I was officially discharged from the military, so I’m greeting you for the first time in a while. It’s a day I’ve been waiting for. …More than anything, I first wanted to sincerely say thank you to all the fans who waited for me. I really missed you.

“…And I’m truly sorry for the disappointment and concern caused by what happened last year. I was especially hurt by the fact that I had hurt the fans’ feelings. I also feel sorry to the members, who must have felt burdened in their own ways because of me. Moving forward, I will do my best to repay the love you’ve given me. I love you all. I’ll share more updates with you soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2024, Suga, real name Min Yoon-gi, was caught riding an electric scooter while intoxicated in Seoul. Police breathalyser tests reportedly showed a blood alcohol level significantly over the legal limit.

Suga later issued a handwritten apology on Weverse, stating: “Because I had been drinking, I did not realise that using an electric scooter after drinking was against the law… I’d like to apologise for my negligence and wrong behaviour to all those whose my actions have hurt…” He also had admitted he “tarnished the name of BTS” and caused disappointment among fans.

(L-R) BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA. | Getty Images

Legally, he received a summary judgement, a fine of 15 million won (around £8,600–$11,500), and had his licence revoked. The Seoul Military Manpower Administration chose an educational approach over formal punishment, as the incident occurred outside of active-duty service hours. This incident occurred while Suga was serving his alternative military duty as a social worker.

With Suga’s discharge, all seven BTS members -Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga have now completed their mandatory military service. Jin and J-Hope have already returned to public life with content and performances, while RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook marked their transition out of service with livestreams and updates.

Industry insiders have hinted at a full-group comeback tour slated for March 2026.