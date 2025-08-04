Calvin Harris has revealed he’s become a father, announcing the arrival of his baby son Micah with wife Vick Hope.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old DJ posted a series of photos showing the couple's at-home water birth on Instagram, including an image of his wife in a birthing pool, a shot of him holding their newborn for the first time, and a striking image of the placenta arranged in a heart shape on a medical pad.

“20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here! My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom!” Harris wrote. “Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah ❤️❤️❤️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have kept most of their relationship and family life private. But rumours first sparked in April that Hope, 35, was pregnant after she appeared in a BBC Radio 1 interview with Florence Pugh wearing a form-fitting dress and gently touching her stomach.

Calvin Harris has revealed he’s become a father, announcing the arrival of his baby son Micah with wife Vick Hope. | Calvin Harris on Instagram

Shortly afterwards, she posted images showing her baby bump during work appearances, including one onstage in a white dress and cardigan.

Reactions to Harris’ birth announcement quickly poured in from fans and fellow celebrities. While many offered congratulations - with Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall writing “Congratulations ❤️🌹” and DJ MistaJam calling it “The best ride of your life ❤️❤️❤️” - others were surprised by one particular image. “Placenta pic was not needed bro,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I was NOT prepared for the placenta pic 😳🤢.”

One of the top-liked responses came from Flightfac, who joked: “Swiping: ‘Oh wow!.... That’s amazing….. Congratula… WHAT THE F**K?!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris and Hope married in September 2023 during a private ceremony at their estate in northeast England. The couple, who reportedly first met in the early 2000s, reconnected nearly two decades later and chose to keep their engagement out of the spotlight.

In 2022, Hope told Hello! magazine: “I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us.”

The pair made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.