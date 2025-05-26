Calvin Harris locked in plagiarism row with beloved 90s DJ over new single Blessings

Calvin Harris has hit back at a 90s DJ amid a heated online dispute about plagarism.

DJ Chicane - real name Nicholas Bracegirdle - took to social media claiming that Harris’ new single Blessings copies his own 1996 track, Offshore.

Posting on TikTok, he accused the Scottish DJ, 41, of lifting a key riff from his breakout hit. In a two-minute video, he demonstrated how a looped section of Offshore allegedly matched Blessings, which has been climbing the charts.

“I'm Nick Chicane and welcome to the video I thought I’d never have to make,” he said. “This is my right to reply to all the comments online about the new Calvin Harris single Blessings' similarity to my 30-year-old Offshore.”

He played both tracks side-by-side using music editing software and said: “It’s really hard to tell where one ends and the other begins. That’s because they’re almost identical.”

Chicane told viewers he was defending his copyright and intellectual property and invited opinions in the comments.

Calvin Harris quickly responded with an eight-minute TikTok video of his own. He dismissed the allegations, laughing throughout and calling the claims “stupid.”

Reviewing Chicane’s video, he said: “It’s not the same,” he said. “It’s not the f***ing same.”

In the comments, Harris escalated the row by suggesting Chicane had originally borrowed elements from another track. The Scottish DJ added: “If you make it to the end you’re rewarded with the track he ripped off originally for his song.”

Responding, Chicane said: “The disrespect was off the chart. Guy is struggling with an out-of-control ego - kinda sad and hilarious to watch him ruin his career.”