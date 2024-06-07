Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Rag’n’Bone man set to marry in Sussex later this year, could one or all of these previous collaborators be attending the “massive boozy party”?

Rag‘n’Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, is set to marry his fiance Zoe Beardsall towards the end of summer 2024, after proposing to her in September 2023 on a plane trip to Nashville.

Graham had previously split from his first Betty Rouy in 2021, but fell for aspiring actress Zoe, with sources speaking to The Sun claiming he’s “the happiest he has been in years and has now really found his ­soulmate in Zoe. “Rory is really down to earth and he and Zoe love their quiet life out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean that their impending nuptials will be a low-key affair, with the same source stating that, despite a hectic schedule, the pair are set to have a “massive celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has got a really busy summer with festivals but there is some time in August which has been set aside for their special day. But the wedding won’t be low-key, as they’re having all their friends and family involved for a massive celebration, with a huge party afterwards.”

The source stated plans for the pair are to marry in Sussex, close to where they live in Brighton, with the reception set to be what is currently being described as “a massive boozy party”.

It sounds like the invite list might be quite a long one - but could some of these previous collaborators who have performed with Rag’n’Bone Man before be on the guest list?

Who could be invited to Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s summer wedding?

P!nk

P!nk collaborated with Rag’n’Bone Man on the track Anywhere Away from Here, from his 2021 album Life by Misadventure. Rag'n'Bone Man said in an interview ahead of the song’s release with the NME: "This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations – about the vulnerabilities that we all face. It's an honour to have Pink on this record and I'm so glad she is able to be a part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P!nk also shared in a separate interview how she met Rag'n'Bone Man in Europe in 2017 after she first heard his single Human, admitting "By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul too.”

“Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day.'Anywhere Away From Here couldn't be a better song for us to sing together. I'm so honoured to be a part of this collaboration."

Bugzy Malone

Rag’n’Bone Man was a featured artist on Manchester grime artist Bugzy Malone’s 2018 debut album, B. Inspired, collaborating with the artist on the song Run. The album was considered a watershed moment for grime, peaking at number six on the UK album chart and going on to become certified gold by the BPI in 2022.

Logic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Harris