BST Hyde Park 2024: Guests revealed for Andrea Bocelli's performance including Hans Zimmer and Seal
BST Hyde Park continues to fill up their summer season of events for this year, with the news that special guests will be joining Andrea Bocelli during his headline performance, celebrating his 30th anniversary as a tenor.
Joining the illustrious Italian musician will be Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, the renowned German film composer and record producer. He is widely recognized for his prolific work in composing music for films, television series, and video games and throughout his decades as a composer has created scores for numerous blockbuster films, including "The Lion King," "Gladiator," "Inception," "The Dark Knight” trilogy and "Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Soul legend Seal will also be a special guest alongside Bocelli, as the “Kiss From A Rose” singer makes his first live appearance of 2024 having completed an extensive world tour in 2023.
Bocelli is set to perform with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra during his performance this year, with exclusive performances announced so far from Welsh mezzo-soprano singer and songwriter Katherine Jenkins and rising star of the classical world Matteo Bocelli - Andrea Bocelli’s son.
Current lineup for BST Hyde Park 2024: Andreas Bocelli
- Andrea Bocelli (with guests Hans Zimmer, Seal, Zucchero, Nadine Sierra, Isabel Leonard, Loren Allred, Andrea Griminelli, Rusanda Panfili, Luca Michieletti, Joaquina and Virginia Bocelli)
- Katherine Jenkins
- Matteo Bocelli
- MC: Mylene Klass
- Music by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Crouch End Festival Chorus
Are there still tickets to see Andreas Bocelli perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?
There are still tickets available, including VIP and hospitality packages, but general admission tickets are running out fast - so to avoid disappointment, visit and peruse your options through Ticketmaster UK.
