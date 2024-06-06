Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and soul legend Seal are among the new names added to Andrea Bocelli’s BST Hyde Park 2024 performance.

BST Hyde Park continues to fill up their summer season of events for this year, with the news that special guests will be joining Andrea Bocelli during his headline performance, celebrating his 30th anniversary as a tenor.

Soul legend Seal will also be a special guest alongside Bocelli, as the “Kiss From A Rose” singer makes his first live appearance of 2024 having completed an extensive world tour in 2023.

Bocelli is set to perform with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra during his performance this year, with exclusive performances announced so far from Welsh mezzo-soprano singer and songwriter Katherine Jenkins and rising star of the classical world Matteo Bocelli - Andrea Bocelli’s son.

Current lineup for BST Hyde Park 2024: Andreas Bocelli

(Right - Top to Bottom) Seal and Hans Zimmer have been announced as special guests set to join Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at BST Hyde Park 2024 (Credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Bocelli (with guests Hans Zimmer, Seal, Zucchero, Nadine Sierra, Isabel Leonard, Loren Allred, Andrea Griminelli, Rusanda Panfili, Luca Michieletti, Joaquina and Virginia Bocelli)

Katherine Jenkins

Matteo Bocelli

MC: Mylene Klass

Music by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Crouch End Festival Chorus

Are there still tickets to see Andreas Bocelli perform at BST Hyde Park 2024?