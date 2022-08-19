BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope has been the “happiest she’s ever been” since Calvin Harris proposed to her earlier this year

Vick Hope claims that she is the “happiest she’s ever been”, since getting engaged to record producer Calvin Harris in May this year.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 32, and Calvin Harris, 38, announced their engagement after a whilewind five-month romance.

Speaking to Waitrose’s Weekend magazine, Vick said: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It sounds so gushing, but I’ve worked out what makes me happy.

“It just takes time – it’s about getting older, and surrounding yourself with the right people and the right things... and to just try to have fun. Life is too short.”

Vick and Calvin have remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship.

Their engagement came to light when Vick was spotted wearing an engagement ring, reportedly worth £1 million at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Calvin is said to have popped the question in a very romantic proposal underneath a tree at his farm in Ibiza.

In April, Vick shared a photo on Instagram of a tree, but made no mention of the engagement. Instead, she captioned the post, writing: “just some nature lately 🌳💚”

Calvin previously posted the same tree on his own Instagram account and has liked all of Vicks photos consistently since January.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved quickly but they’re smitten with each other.

”They could not be happier and are already planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Ibiza, where they grew close during Vick’s secret visits to the White Isle.”

Although the Scottish DJ reportedly has a £240 million fortune, it has been claimed that the couple are planning a low-key ceremony.

Four years ago, when Vick was co-hosting the Capital FM Breakfast Show, she admitted on-air that she turned down Calvin Harris when he asked her on a date at age 19.

She also said that since he transformed into a bit of a heartthrob, she felt regretful for snubbing his offer, and admitted she was “shallow” at the time.

Vic Hope and her now ex-boyfriend, actor and comedian, Tom Rosenthal attending an event in November 2017. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Vick was previously in a four and a half year romance with comedian and actor, Tom Rosenthal, from 2013 to 2017.

The pair decied to go their separate ways after she experienced a quarter-life crisis that left her unsure about the future of their relationship.