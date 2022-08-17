The colourful baker took to Instagram to share her news that she had wed her partner Nabil

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great British Bake-Off star Kim-Joy Hewlett has married her long term partner Nabil.

The baker, known for her colourful bakes, had a day packed with “adventure” as the couple wed in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim-Joy, 31, starred on the 2018 series of the baking show and delighted fans with her adorable baking creations.

She took to Instagram to share her happy news, telling her 361,000 followers: “Sooo… we got MARRIED!!!!”

Kim-Joy and Nabil got married in a quiet ceremony in Las Vegas (@kimjoy -Instagram)

Kim-Joy told how their wedding plans were perfect for them, while advising fans “do whatever works for you”.

She announced their nupitals alongside a series of photos, captioned: “@nabiltravels is my favourite person, my best friend and the most genuine, kind and funny person. I can’t believe we’re finally married, after first meeting about nine years ago now!

“We knew we wanted to do something fun and no pressure (especially cause we’ve put so much time, money and planning into the house renovation already!) - and as we were already headed to Vegas, we decided to just get married there!

“It was just me and Nabil, and our friends Simon and Charlotte who were on holiday with us. Oh… and Elvis which is funny cause we had to pick two elvis songs and I didn’t know any. I just thought WHY NOT have Elvis there, cause we’re in Vegas!”

Kim-Joy and Nabil followed the Las Vegas tradition and got married with an Elvis impersonator (@kimjoy -Instagram)

In Kim-Joy’s instagram post, she also shared how the couple experienced “pure luck” when it came down to their wedding day.

She said: “The whole wedding was full of adventure and last minute pure luck, which I’m hoping bodes well for the future!

“I bought the orange dress the day before based on the shop assistant wearing it and having the same hair colour as me (and it was the last shop we went into)!

“Nabil got a ring in his size literally that morning whilst I was getting ready (and I used my engagement ring as mine - going to get an actual wedding band later).

“ We forgot the all important documents in the morning, so had a side mission to zoom back to the hotel to get them - but made it to the venue just in time! After we got officially married we went to Omega Mart which is an interactive immersive art place and was so cool!

“And then we ran through amazing torrential rain and a thunderstorm to get to a taxi to take us to the hotel - and it was late so we were worried we wouldn’t find anywhere to eat - but found a random place that squeezed us in and the food turned out to be INCREDIBLE.

“And crucially, I had spare socks in my bag so didn’t even have to eat dinner with wet feet! The next day we went swimming

The couple shared the news of their wedding on Instagram (@kimjoy -Instagram)

“Can’t believe I’m now Ms Homsi and we’re going to have a party back home at some point with friends and family.

“And hopefully this is a reminder that a wedding doesn’t have to be any particular way to be meaningful! I love seeing beautifully planned weddings full of details - but we knew that wouldn’t work for us personally. Do whatever works for you!”

It comes as no surprise that Bake Off stars have flooded the post with their congratulations to the happy couple.

Television presenter Briony May, who starred alongside Kim Joy in the 2018 series, said: “Congratulations!!!!!!!”

2021 finalist Chigs said: “Congrats guys. This is amazing news xx”