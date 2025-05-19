The cameraman behind a controversial TikTok stunt on Bangkok’s MRT has issued an apology after widespread backlash over a video showing a foreign influencer playing loud music from a speaker inside a moving train.

Dawid Muezza, who filmed the viral clip of TikTok influencer @shayanparsTV, released an apology video after the incident sparked outrage on Thai social media. In the apology, Muezza said: "We are really sorry, we honestly didn't expect things to blow up like this and we want to apologise. We totally get the hate and yes, some of this is valid, but honestly, a lot of the reactions felt a bit too much."

He acknowledged tensions in Thailand around tourism and added: "We have heard from people in Thailand saying the situation with tourists are tense before and we just happened to be the spark. Also, just to clarify, no we didn’t get kicked from Thailand out — we just moved on to our next stop. Still, we are sorry again, and we hope to be back in Thailand soon."

The original incident occurred on 11 May, when @shayanparsTV, believed to be of Iranian origin and known for loud public stunts, dragged a loudspeaker onto a Bangkok MRT train and blasted music en route to Klong Toey station. In the video, a frustrated Thai passenger is heard shouting “Hey!”, prompting the influencer to turn the music off. He later posted the clip to TikTok with the caption: “He screamed at me like I ruined his life.”

The video quickly went viral. While some users suggested the local reaction was overblown, many condemned the influencer's actions as disrespectful and praised the passenger for standing up for public etiquette.

It later emerged that the same influencer had staged similar scenes on another MRT train and inside the Siam BTS station, further fuelling criticism about inappropriate content creation in public spaces.

Although the apology was intended to calm tensions, many online commenters were unimpressed. One person responded: “Saying sorry then following it with a but does not make you sorry.” Another said: “Sorry doesn’t change it.” And a third wrote: “No matter which country you are in, you should respect the rules and etiquette of that country.”