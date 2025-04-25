Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Capital Dance presenter Zofia Rogers has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), describing the news as a "huge shock" following months of unexplained symptoms and medical investigations.

Rogers, who has hosted her show on Capital Dance for over two years, shared the life-changing update with her 12,000 Instagram followers. She wrote: “Health update: After months of appointments, tests, scans and investigations I finally have a diagnosis of MS (multiple sclerosis).”

She admitted the diagnosis came as a surprise. “This has come as a huge shock to me as I never expected it to be something like this, and I’ll have to have lifelong treatment to manage my symptoms and make sure it doesn’t get any worse,” she said.

Rogers said the condition was caught early. "I'm really lucky that I've found it super early and I only had 2 lesions on my brain so hopefully with correct treatment it will stay at a mild level," she wrote. "Although I'm massively in shock at this outcome and it wasn't something I was expecting, I'm also relieved to finally know what's been making me feel so unwell for so long."

She has now been referred to a specialist and is preparing to begin treatment. "I've been referred to an MS specialist, who will be able to get me started on treatment," she explained.

Rogers also spoke about the emotional and social impact of the diagnosis, expressing a desire to connect with others living with MS. “I’d love to connect with other people who have MS as I’m still trying to learn and understand more of what it all looks like, and kind of wrap my head around it too.”

She said how she nearly missed critical medical appointments. "I nearly cancelled my MRI scan because I couldn't be bothered to take out my hair extensions as they had metal in them," she said. "And I delayed my consultant appointment because the last one they gave clashed with my lash appointment. Lashes first."

Rogers, who previously worked as a DJ Promotions Assistant and presented on Select Radio, said she initially hesitated to share the news publicly. “I really debated sharing this, but I really wanted to connect with some other people who are also going through a similar diagnosis, so that's why I chose to share it and obviously it's going to be part of my life so.”

She plans to provide more details soon, saying that many people have asked about her initial symptoms. "I will write something tomorrow where I've properly thought of everything," she told followers.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

According to the NHS, Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing a range of symptoms such as fatigue, vision problems, numbness, dizziness, muscle stiffness, bladder issues, memory difficulties, and sexual problems; while it cannot be cured, treatment can help manage symptoms, which may come and go in flare-ups or gradually worsen over time.