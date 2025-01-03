Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne left fans stunned after sharing a photo that appeared to show a baby bump as part of her 2024 Instagram recap.

The image, showing Cara posing side-profile with what seemed to be a pregnant belly, led to widespread speculation that she might be expecting her first child.

The photo, accompanied by a caption reading "Too hard to choose so I went random," was one of many snapshots in the post. Other images included Cara cuddling a dog, climbing a palm tree, and enjoying a ski trip.

One follower quickly commented, "Is she pregnant??" while another simply wrote, "Pregnant!?" A third asked, "The bump?!" amidst the excitement.

However, fans were quick to clarify that the "baby bump" was not real but a prosthetic from Cara's role in American Horror Story: Delicate. In the show, where she stars alongside Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, Cara dons a fake pregnancy belly as part of her character's storyline.

One fan jokingly said:"That prosthetic pregnancy stomach goes CRAZY," while another wrote, "So we all fell for the bump?" A follower clarified the situation: "Everyone!!!! SHE is not pregnant! For her role in AHS."

In the series trailer, Cara's character is seen administering a suspicious ultrasound examination, showcasing her dramatic transformation, which also included wearing a black wig.

The American Horror Story role is not the only time Cara has reinvented herself recently. Last month, she transformed into Elton John for the music video of his 1973 hit Step Into Christmas by wearing his signature big glasses and a bold padded outfit.

She said of the experience: “I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day. I hope Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic.” Sir Elton John himself praised the project, saying: “It came out great.”

Cara also made waves on stage earlier in 2024, starring in the West End production of Cabaret. She said: “Broadway would be a dream. I’ve caught the theatre bug. I’ve had some personal things happen in my life but I go on stage and forget about all of it.”

In the same year, Cara’s £5 million mansion in Los Angeles was destroyed in a catastrophic fire while she was in London. Her mother later said the blaze had left Cara devastated, calling it a loss of “her whole life.”