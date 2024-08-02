Cardi B reveals she is pregnant with third child at same time as she files for divorce from husband Offset

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder
3 minutes ago
Cardi B and Offset are set to divorce while expecting their third child
Cardi B and Offset are set to divorce while expecting their third child | Getty
A musical superstar has announced she is expecting her third child at the same time as filing for divorce from her rapper husband.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from her rapper husband Offset.

A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing: “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

On Instagram, the singer did not directly comment on the news of her divorce, but posted a photo of her on a rooftop, holding her stomach to reveal a baby bump.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B and Migos rapper Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, have two children together: six-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

The hip-hop power couple were secretly wed on September 20 2017 in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

