Carey Mulligan makes Oscars admission after Saltburn star dodges papparazzi with Jaffa Cake in her mouth
A Hollywood star has made a red-faced admission about her antics on the red carpet earlier this year.
Carey Mulligan has found herself back in the spotlight following her role in the critically-acclaimed thriller Saltburn, which also starred Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Mulligan, who played Poor Dear Pamela in the movie, took to the red carpet for the Oscars in March, in an evening dominated by movies such as Oppenheimer, Barbie and Poor Things.
But while on the red carpet, Mulligan helped herself to a naughty treat before heading inside - as she revealed to Good Morning Britain earlier today (May 2).
She said: “We were really late, so by the time we got there everyone had gone and we were running in. Everyone was saying to us ‘you’ve got to get in, you’re about to miss the monologue’ - and then they asked Jaffa Cake or a biscuit. Obviously [I said] Jaffa Cake. So I took a Jaffa Cake but the best part was that my friend was with us, helping me with the bottom of my dress or whatever, and as we were walking in this photographer starts taking photos of us, but I’ve got a Jaffa Cake in my mouth.
“My friend, tryuing to protect me, runs in front of me and grabs the Jaffa Cake out of my mouth. It was just a real, perfect moment of friendship.”
