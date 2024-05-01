Saltburn star Barry Keoghan spotted filming an advert in Manchester - days after being spotted at Coachella
Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has been spotted filming an advert.
The actor was seen by a resident on Mildred Street, Salford, Manchester, yesterday (April 29) at around 5pm. A resident snapped pictures of Barry as he posed for the cameras in a full Adidas tracksuit.
Barry was on the street for around 10 minutes before leaving. The star was spotted just last week at Coachella in California, US, watching singer Sabrina Carpenter perform - who he is rumoured to be dating.
One resident said: “I thought it was really random. I saw him in Coachella last week and now he is in a shoddy street in Salford.”
It is not confirmed which brand Keoghan is shooting the advert for - though the Adidas tracksuit is likely a bit of a giveaway. The Hollywood star has an historic connection to the clothing brand, previously even wearing their tracksuits to red carpet events.
