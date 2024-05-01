Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A popular Channel 5 show has commenced filming for a fifth series - and fans have already spotted the cameras rolling.

The cast of rural drama All Creatures Great and Small has received global acclaim since the show began in 2020. The show, which centres around a small town vet, is based on a series of books by James Herriot. After broadcasting of the latest series on US channel PBS finished in February, viewers have been awaiting news that the new series would be on the way.



Now, although Channel 5 confirmed that both series five and six have been commissioned, there was no news of when filming would begin. But now, the Yorkshire Post - a National World publication - has published photographs clearly indicating that filming is already underway.

Nicholas Ralph on set for series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. (Picture: Tim Barber)

Pictures emerged via Tim Barber, who owns Real Yorkshire Tours, after he posted the images online of filming taking place. According to the Yorkshire Post, his tip-off came from a local shopkeeper, as the production crew transformed Grassington into the fictional village of Darrowby.

Posting on his blog, Barber said: “The house which doubles as Skeldale House had had its false pillars and porch added. Mud and dirt had been added to the cobbles and many shops transformed back to the 1940’s with signage and criss-crossed tape across the windows (in-case glass broke during wartime bombing raids).

“We walked into the market square but filming hadn’t started but what became apparent was that the lower square was to be used for filming for the first time with a 1950’s butchers and a pram shop materialising.”

Filming has also taken place in the likes of Hubberholme Church, with cast members such as Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson) and Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon) gathering there for what appeared to be a christening scene. Quite the crowd had gathered to watch the action unfold, but rather than shy away the crew seemed happy to be shooting with a live audience.

Eyewitnesses reported the likes of Ralph and Shenton waving to onlookers when there was a break in filming.