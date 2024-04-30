Rowan Atkinson as Captain Blackadder, left, and Tony Robinson as Private Baldrick

One of British TV’s most beloved BBC comedy series could be making a comeback, in a very different format. Blackadder, which ran for four seasons and returned for a millennial special in 1999, could be returning according to comedy writer Ben Elton.

Starring Rowan Atkinson as Edmund Blackadder, Tony Robinson as Balldrick, as well as Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, each season was set in a different time period, from the Tudors to the First World War.

Blackadder kept us entertained from 1983 until 1989, returning in 1999 for Blackadder: Back and Forth in 1999. Season one called, The Black Adder, was written by Richard Curtis and Atkinson, with following seasons written by Curtis and Elton.

Following on from the successful stage show of Fawlty Towers and Only Fools and Horses musical, Blackadder could be set to make a return, but in a very different format. Here’s everything you need to know about Blackadder.

What has Ben Elton said about Blackadder comeback?

Blackadder writer Ben Elton has opened up about the possibility of a Blackadder comeback. Speaking in an interview with The Sun, he revealed that if the series does return it will be in a different format than viewers are used to.

Rowan Atkinson (left), as Ebenezer Blackadder, and Tony Robinson as Mr Baldrick, as they appear in Blackadder's Christmas Carol in 1988 (Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Elton said: “A Blackadder play, if Richard was keen on it, I’d be interested. Not an adaptation of episodes, it would be an original play. If we were to do that with Adder it would be the same. So if anything happens, it’s down to us. Who knows if we could ever make it happen.”

When asked if fans could see Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Tony Robinson reprise their roles, Elton replied: “If they want to be in it, that’s up to them.”

He also addressed some concerns he had about delving back into the beloved TV series, revealing they do not want to "f*** it up". Elton said: "There were a couple of efforts to do a bit of Adder, with mixed results, and I'm very clear in my mind we do not want to f*** up something as loved as Blackadder by going back to it."