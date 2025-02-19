Cassie Ventura has announced she is expecting her third child, sharing the happy news on Instagram after months of silence following her high-profile legal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. | WireImage

Cassie Ventura has announced she is expecting her third child, sharing the happy news on Instagram after months of silence following her high-profile legal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old singer, best known for her hit Me & U, revealed on Wednesday (February 19, 2025) that she and her husband Alex Fine are expecting a baby boy. The couple already share two daughters, Frankie, five, and Sunny, three.

Cassie marked the occasion with a series of professional maternity photos, showing her blooming baby bump. Her two daughters were seen cuddling up to her stomach, while her husband embraced her lovingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She kept the caption simple, writing: “#3” She also included a pregnant woman emoji and a blue heart emoji, confirming the baby’s gender.

Cassie’s pregnancy news comes after a tumultuous period in her life, following the legal battle and disturbing revelations about her past relationship with Diddy.

Cassie Ventura has announced she is expecting her third child, sharing the happy news on Instagram after months of silence following her high-profile legal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. | WireImage

Fans flooded her Instagram post with messages of support, calling her happiness the best form of revenge after enduring years of hardship. One wrote: “Yes , thats the best revenge…BEING HAPPYYYY.”

One fan wrote: “So happy for you. Let's say thank you from all the women who has gone through any domestic violence. God has his hands on your family. Stay strong and take care of yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of physical abuse, among other allegations. The case was settled out of court within a day, but in May 2024, a 2016 hotel surveillance video surfaced, showing Diddy violently attacking Cassie.

Days later, she released a powerful statement on Instagram, thanking those who had supported her: “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She also urged people to believe victims the first time they speak out, adding: “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days after the shocking footage emerged, Diddy issued an apology, admitting his actions were "inexcusable." “I was f**** up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”

He added that he had sought therapy and rehab since the 2016 assault, saying: “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. I’m committed to being a better man each and every day.”

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related charges.