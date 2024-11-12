The cast of a popular children’s TV show have reunited on a live stream - and look almost unrecognisable from their younger selves.

Actors from a beloved Disney Channel sitcom gathered around on one of Kai Cenat’s recent streams on Twitch. Cenat, 22, is one of the biggest live streamers on the platform, and was growing up at the time this show was at its peak.

The stars of Good Luck Charlie joined Cenat in front of the camera for a reunion. The show, which ran from 2010 until 2014, centred around the Duncan family, with older sister Teddy (Bridget Mendler) recording video diaries for her youngest sibling, Charlie. Each episode of the sitcom ended with the phrase “Good luck Charlie” being uttered by one of the family members.

Joining Cenat’s live stream were Mia Talerico - who played Charlie herself - Eric Allan Kramer, who played their dad, and on-screen brothers Bradley Perry and Jason Dolley.

Micah Williams, who played Dolley’s best friend Emmet, also joined his former castmates in a wholesome reunion, which Cenat also posted to TikTok. The group even reacted to the opening credits of the show, which are now 14 years old at the time of publication.

Talerico was just 11 months old when she first appeared on the Disney show. Now 16, she said: “My name is Charlie or Good Luck Charlie. Good luck to everybody out there, your all going to live amazing lives. Just keep going and always wish yourself luck.”

Cenat is no stranger to having celebrities joining his broadcasts, having previously sat down with the likes of Kevin Hart, Drake and Nicki Minaj.