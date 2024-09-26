Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates joint birthday with husband, Michael Douglas, with a very cheeky photo.

The Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones turned 55 on Wednesday (September 25) the same day as her husband actor Michael Douglas turned 80. The couple have been together for over 25 years and after that long it's no surprise the actress has run out of ideas on what to get her man on his special day.

Taking to Instagram the Wednesday actress shared a jaw-dropping black and white photo of herself standing in a bathroom wearing nothing but a pair of high heels. She wrote the caption: “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas! This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course.”

Proving age really is just a number! Taking to the comments broadcaster Piers Morgan wished the actress a ‘happy birthday.’ Actor Alec Baldwin joked: “The photo. No time for golf.” Catherine Zeta-Jones also shared another picture of the couple on her 25th birthday in New York. With many fans and celebrity pals wishing them both a happy birthday.

Whilst on the birthday boy's Instagram shared a video of his wife Catherin and U2 frontman Bono singing happy birthday to him with a candle and a cake. The Ant Man actor thanked fans for all their “kind birthday wishes”.

The Hollywood couple began dating in 1999 and married in 2000. They share two adult children together Dylan and Carys.

