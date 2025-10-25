Filipino television host Kim Atienza’s family revealed the death of his daughter Emman Atienza on Instagram.

TV host Kim Atienza’s family has shared the news that his TikTok star daughter Emman Atienza has tragically died at 19. The statement which was posted on Instagram read: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.

“She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.

“With love,

Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana.”

In response to the statement, Anthony Pangilinan wrote: “When you messaged me, tears just fell. And Maricel and I with Solana who was at home hugged each other and prayed for all of you. And for ourselves too, as she was family to us, too.

“Thank you for sharing @emmanatienza with us, and for allowing us to know her and journey with her along the way.

“We love you and grieve with you @kuyakim_atienza and Feli and fam. ❤️🙏🏼”

Andrea Brillantes wrote: “Emman was such a ball of sunshine po 😔 My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you my prayers. 🤍”

Hannah Pangilinan wrote: “we love you tita and tito 😔🫂 she completed our little extended family. her spunk, smiles and life will always remain in our hearts. sending love 🥺🤍.”

Emman Atienza was the daughter of television host Kim Atienza and wellness entrepreneur Felicia Hung Atienza. Emman had previously spoken about her struggles with mental health.

What was Emman Atienza’s cause of death?

US Weekly reported that “Atienza died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records viewed by Us Weekly.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.