Baby Demoni’ whose real name is Alejandra Esquin, has died at the age of 24.

TikTok star Alejandra Esquin, who was known as ‘Baby Demoni’ has tragically died at the age of 24. The Sun reported that “Alejandra’s cause of death is currently unknown, but authorities are now working to investigate the exact circumstances of her tragic passing.

“One of her pals Yina Calderón said: “She had liposuction and a boob job two days ago.“She was super happy with the surgery… it’s very strange.”

Alejandra Esquin, known as ‘Baby Demoni’ had 1.1m followers on TikTok. She last posted on the platform three days ago. Alejandra had 131K followers on Instagram.

Fans have taken to Alejandra’s Instagram to pay tribute to her and one wrote: “You don’t know how much you’ll miss all your fans, friends and family. REST IN PEACE.” Another fan wrote: “Rest in peace my queen.”

Earlier this month, influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known as Junior Dutra died after ‘fox eyes’ surgery. In March of this year, Junior Dutra underwent the procedure where threads were inserted under the skin to lift the outer corners of his eyes and give them a more lifted shape. However, after he underwent the procedure, Junior Dutra developed a serious facial infection.

He died in a public hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the age of 31 on October 3. Dutra’s friend Gean Souza said: "He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure. Last Friday, the problem worsened. He felt very short of breath and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital, where he died shortly afterwards."

In March 2025, actress Cindyana Santangelo, who appeared on TV shows such as ER and Married… with Children, died at the age of 58. TMZ reported at the time that “We're told Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home. Our sources say LASD's Homicide Division is now investigating her death.”