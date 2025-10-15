Cindyana Santangelo who starred in TV shows such as ER, died at 58 after receiving cosmetic injections in her Malibu home.

In March 2025, actress Cindyana Santangelo, who appeared on TV shows such as ER and Married… with Children, died at the age of 58. TMZ reported at the time that “We're told Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home. Our sources say LASD's Homicide Division is now investigating her death.”

As well as appearing on the TV show, Cindyana Santangelo played the role of Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room on Married… with Children. She also appeared alongside Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in Hollywood Homicide.

Cindyana had been dubbed the “the Latin Marilyn Monroe,” and appeared in the music video for Young MC's hit ‘Bust a Move.’ ABC7 Eyewitness News reported that “A Riverside County woman was found guilty of murder in the death of Hollywood actress Cindyana Santangelo following silicone injections into the woman's buttocks during a procedure that resulted in the victim's death.

“A jury on Thursday found Libby Adame guilty of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license. Adame's sentencing in this case is set for Nov. 5.”

The Los Angeles Times also reported that actress Cindyana Santangelo’s husband, Frank Santangelo “said his wife was “killed in the prime of her life in her own home after being unlawfully injected with unsafe and unapproved substances by Libby Adame, an unlicensed individual falsely holding herself out as qualified to perform cosmetic procedures,” according to the civil complaint.”

On June 2, a post was shared on Cindyana Santangelo’s Instagram, which read: “🌊🧜‍♀️✨ A Mermaid Returns to the Sea ✨🧜‍♀️🌊

“Yesterday in Malibu, we honored the radiant soul of my beautiful best friend, Cindyana aka Wifey, a true mermaid at heart. 💙

“Her spirit was as wild and free as the ocean, her laughter as healing as waves crashing on the shore. She shimmered in every room, danced like the tide, and loved as deeply as the sea.

“We gathered with salty air, bare feet in the sand, and hearts full of love . Just the way she would’ve wanted. From sea shells to sun rays, every detail whispered her name.

“Though she’s now swimming in celestial waters, I know she’s still with us in every wave that kisses the shore, every moonlit tide, every piece of sea glass glistening under the sun.

“Forever our mermaid. Forever in our hearts.

“Rest easy, my angel of the sea. 💫🐚🌅.”

In response, one fan wrote: “Justice for Cindyana Sanatangelo!” whilst another said: “I heard they turn out was great. Cindy was loved by so many. She was such a good human being.

“I was out of the country and business, otherwise I would’ve made it as her and our friends for over 40 years“My best to all the family members“🤟🏼🤟🏼❤️❤️🫶🏼.”