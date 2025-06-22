Model Cai Yuxin had been suffering from insomnia and travelled to a clinic for treatment.

According to reports, model Cai Yuxin has died after reportedly getting a ‘milk’ injection to cure her insomnia. The South Morning China Post reported that “Having long battled insomnia, Cai sought sleep therapy on May 25 at the recommendation of a friend and underwent a procedure known as the “milk injection” at Fairy Clinic in Taipei.”

The “milk injection" was reportedly administered by the clinic director and cosmetic doctor Wu Shaohu who has been referred to previously as Taiwan’s ‘Godfather of Liposuction.” Science Translational Medicine reported that” Propofol—a creamy white, intravenous anesthetic—is referred to as the “milk of amnesia.” Although therapeutically useful, propofol and other intravenous or inhaled anesthetics are suspected of being toxic to the brains of the very young and very old.”

It has been reported by local media that equipment may not have been set up properly at the clinic which led to an increase in the drip rate of the injection that Cai Yuxin had. The US Sun reported that “After Cai was injected, the liposuction Godfather then reportedly left the clinic - leaving only an assistant with no nursing licence to monitor the model's condition.”

After being rushed to hospital, Cai Yuxin remained in a coma for 19 days but her family decided to stop her life support.

Singer Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini recently died after travelling to Turkey with her husband to undergo the surgery. Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini, who was 31, had travelled with her husband to Turkey from Mozambique for a breast augmentation, liposuction and a nose job. The couple had only recently married the month before after meeting six years ago in Rome.

Ana Bárbara Buhr Buldrini was known as Ana B on Instagram and had 795K followers. Tributes have been paid to her Instagram and one fan said: “🙏🏻 rest in peace 💔,” whilst another wrote: “People, let's respect the pain of the family, stop arguing and unnecessary comments please. Unfortunately Ana went to have a plastic surgery that was her dream and passed away, now we will respect the family's pain ❤️ 🖤.”

Her husband paid tribute to her on Instagram and wrote: “When I swore before God to be with you at all times until death do us part I never thought God would take you so soon from me. The person who took care of me the most, loved me the most, trusted me the most was you. I believe in destiny but I refuse to accept that you went this way my love.

“Our last few days were too beautiful to end this tragically. I will love you forever because I chose you for that. Years and years of building our empire for today I'm here in this room alone with no floor. Your family i promised to protect and love you like the queen and beautiful person you are inside and out. It doesn't seem fair living this life without you, not really. I want to be wherever you are because none of this makes sense without you Amore Mio!

“How do I deal with all this pain I carry right now. I have no doubt you are in a better place and watching over all of us like you always did. You're a sister, you're the boss, you're taking care of her, you're one who educates and your only flaw was really being all this without limits.”

Elgar went on to say that “@brunobuhr so sorry brother. I tried to protect and love there with all my might. 😭😭😭😭 Thank you for trusting me with your sister and letting her fly free. But today I feel like I failed in this mission and I don't know if I deserve to continue this walk without it.

“Everything hurts me! The body, the heart, the soul, the eyes from crying so much, the mouth from screaming so much because the anger doesn't end. You became even more beautiful. The guilty of this will pay even if I go to hell fighting. JUSTICE WILL BE DONE. But at the same time, I think I'm not strong enough to fight too. I ask that you look after me, my love, as you always did.

“It isn't the end for us!

“I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ANA BARBARA BUHR BULDRINI

“Till We meet again 😭🕊️.”