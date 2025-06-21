Cavin Yarbrough dead: One half of the iconic R&B duo Yarbrough & Peoples dies from heart disease aged 72
His wife and longtime music partner, Alisa Peoples, confirmed that he passed away on 19 June due to complications from heart disease. “He was the love of my life, my protector,” said Peoples. “Now he’s my guardian angel.”
Yarbrough rose to fame in the 1980s alongside Peoples, with the pair scoring several chart-topping hits. Their biggest success, Don’t Stop the Music, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard R&B chart in 1981 and became a staple of the era. The duo followed up with several more Top 25 hits, including Heartbeats (No. 25 in 1983), Be a Winner (No. 6 in 1984), and Guilty (No. 13 in 1986).
Michele Elyzabeth, a longtime friend and representative, said: “Cavin was not only an extraordinary talent, but a kind man with a great heart. His legacy will live on in the music, in our memories, and in the hearts of everyone who knew him.”
Musician Linny Nance also paid tribute, writing: “We lost another of the world's great creatives in Cavin Yarbrough. In addition to being a world-class vocalist Cavin was a musician, writer, arranger, producer, actor and captivating performer that will be missed and remembered forever. Rest Peacefully.”