Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new year has brought some very exciting news for these celebrities who are expecting in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After years of being asked the question ‘when are you having a baby?’ Michelle Keegan, 37, and husband Mark Wright, 38, shared their happy news on Instagram. In the post the actress posed with husband on a beach as she held her growing bump. She wrote the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us…” The Fool Me Once actress and former TOWIE star began dating in December 2012 and married three years later in 2015.

Jesy Nelson, the former Little Mix singer shocked fans when she and boyfriend Zion Foster announced they are expecting twins. The couple shared a photo of her baby bump along with the caption: “She’s eating for 3 now.” The couple were first linked in January 2022 but have kept their relationship mostly private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Model Poppy Delevingne recently announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Archie Keswick. Speaking to Elle the model confirmed the news and that she’s expecting a girl. The couple have been dating since the summer of 2024. They made their relationship public at the BST Hyde Park festival. She was previously married to businessman James Cook (2014) but the pair split after eight years of marriage.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now